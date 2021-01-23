By: KDKA-TV News Staff

YORK COUNTY (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania woman who called Disney World pretending to buy tickets but was actually trying to get away from an abusive significant other received the help she needed thanks to an alert ticket booker.

According to WESH out of Orlando, FL, a Disney employee called 911 when she sensed that a woman on the line needed help.

The worker told police that she believed there was something wrong when she heard phrases like “get off me” and “get away from me” while they were on the phone.

WESH says that the employee began to ask the woman questions she could answer by saying ‘yes’ or ‘no.’

After asking the woman if she was actually calling to book a trip to Disney World, the woman said “no.”

This question was followed up by asking the woman if she needed police to come to her home, and she said “yes.”

The employee asked a third question, inquiring if someone was hurting the woman, and she said “yes.”

After the employee called 911, police were dispatched to the home, and officers discovered that the woman and her boyfriend had been arguing.

Police were told that she and 38-year-old Wayne Shiflett had been in an argument about him needing to get a “real job.”

She then told police that Shifflett had choked her and she said that she was afraid she was going to die.

Police arrested Shifflett.

He is facing strangulation, terroristic threats, and simple assault charges.