Godiva is keeping its stores open in Europe, in the Middle East, and in China.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Luxury chocolatier Godiva is closing all of its stores in North America.

This includes its last location in the Pittsburgh Area — at Ross Park Mall.

By the end of March, chocolate lovers in the United States will have three choices if they want to buy Godiva.

Options will be to:

  • Order it online
  • Buy it at other retailers that stock it in their stores
  • By traveling overseas

