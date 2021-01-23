By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Luxury chocolatier Godiva is closing all of its stores in North America.
This includes its last location in the Pittsburgh Area — at Ross Park Mall.
By the end of March, chocolate lovers in the United States will have three choices if they want to buy Godiva.
Options will be to:
- Order it online
- Buy it at other retailers that stock it in their stores
- By traveling overseas
Godiva is keeping its stores open in Europe, in the Middle East, and in China.