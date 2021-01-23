By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been three days, but the Bernie Sanders memes keep on going.

The Vermont senator went viral for his cozy inauguration attire, and people have been photoshopping him into places ever since.

He’s made the rounds all over the place, including here in Pittsburgh.

The world is calling it ‘Grumpy Chic,’ and the one item everyone is smitten over are his handmade mittens.

It turns out you can get your own mittens.

Rhonda Androla is a retired teacher from Big Beaver, who happens to be really good at sewing warm wool mittens.

She doesn’t keep all the money for herself, though. There’s actually a pretty important cause behind it.

Watch as KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports:

The money raised from selling the mittens goes to support Alzheimer’s.

For more information on Rhonda Androla’s mittens, click here.