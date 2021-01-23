By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More officers will be joining the ranks of Pittsburgh Police.
Pittsburgh Police announced the graduation of recruit class BR20-01 on Friday.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said 32 officers were sworn in by Chief Scott Schubert. There were seven women among the graduating class, according to Public Safety.
The new officers were pictured outside of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Training Center located on North Lincoln Avenue.
Officers will have to complete 13 weeks of field training beginning on Monday, January 25.