PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few snow showers are lingering early this morning and many waking up to a fresh coating of snow from overnight.

We are also waking up to single digit wind chills for many and daytime wind chills will only be in the teens.

Clouds will decrease in the afternoon as high pressure builds in leaving us with some sunshine, but our high temperaturess will only be in the upper 20’s.

Tomorrow, we are off to another cold start in the teens, but not as windy.

Much of the day looks cloudy and dry with highs near freezing, but there again, is a small chance for snow south of I-70 and along the ridges later in the evening.

The setup we are looking at for Monday is tricky, and the type of precipitation we see is all dependent on the difference of a few degrees.

Highs will be near 40 degrees so rain, sleet, snow and even freezing rain are all possible.

The best chance for snow accumulation right now looks to be north as it’ll stay a little colder.

The big concern is icy roadways for the afternoon and evening commute.

This system leads into Tuesday where temperatures are tracking to be around 40 degrees again and even in the low 40’s, so that could mean all rain or even sleet through the day with snow possible in the ridges and north.

