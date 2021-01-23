By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police handed out 10 warnings and two notices of violation after visiting Pittsburgh-area businesses to make sure they’re following COVID-19 restrictions.

Across the state from Monday, January 18 through Thursday, January 21 State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 1,110 establishments, issuing 16 notices of violation and 30 warnings.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure businesses are following the coronavirus mitigation efforts, like mask-wearing, social distancing and limited occupancy.

Police with the Pittsburgh enforcement office visited 106 businesses in the area.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.