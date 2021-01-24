By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — A late-night shooting on Saturday in Turtle Creek has left a man in critical condition, and Allegheny County Police are searching for the suspect who is still at large Sunday.

Allegheny County Police say that a man was discovered in the 300 block of Mercer Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday by Turtle Creek Police after they heard reports of a shooting in the area.

The man, whose identity was not released by police, is currently listed in critical condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

Allegheny County Police say that the initial findings from their investigation revealed that the shooting was precipitated by a verbal argument between the victim and Tre Roberson, 23, of Turtle Creek.

County Police are accusing Roberson of shooting the victim with a handgun and fleeing the scene in a 2019 black Ford Fusion with Connecticut registration AP57807.

Detectives within Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for Roberson and are charging him with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt and REAP.

Allegheny County Police are requesting that anyone with information about the incident or Roberson’s whereabouts contact them through the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) or reach out through their social media pages.

