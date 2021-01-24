By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FINDLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Findlay Township are searching for a wanted 23-year-old man.
Police say that 23-year-old Derrain Sloan has two outstanding warrants related to domestic violence, making terroristic threats, and intimidating witnesses.
Sloan is also wanted by other agencies, according to police.
Police say he’s believed to be in the area of Washington, PA.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or contact the Findlay Township Police Department at (724) 695-1300.