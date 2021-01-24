CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Derrain Sloan is believed to be in the Washington, PA area.
Filed Under:Derrain Sloan, Findlay Township, Findlay Township Police, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Findlay Township are searching for a wanted 23-year-old man.

Police say that 23-year-old Derrain Sloan has two outstanding warrants related to domestic violence, making terroristic threats, and intimidating witnesses.

(Courtesy: Findlay Township Police Department)

Sloan is also wanted by other agencies, according to police.

Police say he’s believed to be in the area of Washington, PA.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or contact the Findlay Township Police Department at (724) 695-1300.