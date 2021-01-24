By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Mt. Lebanon School District has announced that Jefferson Elementary School will be closed until January 27 due to a teacher testing positive for COVID-19.
According to Mt. Lebanon School District, the teacher was last in the school on January 22.
The school will remain closed through January 27 and students and staff will move to remote learning.
Mt. Lebanon School District says they will notify staff and families if any additional actions need to be taken.