By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A 30-year-old man from Monroeville is being charged with homicide after a man who was injured in a McKeesport home invasion has died.

69-year-old David Gutierrez-Faust was pronounced dead at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Saturday.

He was transported there in critical condition following the alleged attack inside the McKeesport home.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 30-year-old Devin Hale is facing homicide charges in connection with the now deadly home invasion that took place along Grover Street in McKeesport on Tuesday.

A witness told police they heard a knock on the rear door of the home on Tuesday, January 19, and when they answered the door, a gun was pointed in their face.

A witness also told police that Hale hit Gutierrez-Faust in the head and face multiple times and strangled him.

The witness told police that they saw a second suspect take money and crack cocaine from Gutierrez-Faust’s pocket after he had been strangled by Hale.

A second suspect has not been identified.

Hale is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, intimidation of a witness, conspiracy, terroristic threats and two counts of strangulation.