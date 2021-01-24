By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – Leaders of the Plum School District are seeking input from parents on policies and the future of the district through an online survey.
The survey features questions about returning to full-time, in-person classes, adhering to the CDC guidelines, or implementing stricter safety regulations.
It also is asking parents about keeping an option for hybrid learning in place.
School leaders are planning to collect survey responses by Monday and may discuss the results on Tuesday at the next school board meeting.