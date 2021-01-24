By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — A Beaver County street turned into a crime scene on Saturday night.
A shooting investigation is underway after gunfire rang out just before 11:00 p.m. at the intersection of Meadow Street and Irwin Street in Aliquippa.
KDKA’s news crew at the scene witnessed at least 20 bullet casings and other evidence markers spread out in the street.
There is no word on any victims or their conditions.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.