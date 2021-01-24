By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — A late-night shooting on Saturday in Turtle Creek has left a man in critical condition.
Police have arrested the suspect, Tre Roberson, 23, of Turtle Creek after Roberson turned himself in to the authorities Sunday afternoon.
Allegheny County Police say that a man was discovered in the 300 block of Mercer Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday by Turtle Creek Police after they heard reports of a shooting in the area.
The man, whose identity was not released by police, is currently listed in critical condition and is being treated at a local hospital.
Allegheny County Police say that the initial findings from their investigation revealed that the shooting was precipitated by a verbal argument between the victim and Roberson.
County Police are accusing Roberson of shooting the victim with a handgun and fleeing the scene in a 2019 black Ford Fusion.
Detectives within Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for Roberson and are charging him with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt and REAP.
