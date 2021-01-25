By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,910 new cases of Coronavirus and 138 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 807,867 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 3,910 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 790 patients are in the ICU. Compared to a month ago, there were about 6,000 people hospitalized, with around 1,200 in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 20,664 deaths.

There are 3,569,440 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 61,629 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 11,593 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 73,222. Out of total deaths, 10,230 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 22,219 of the total cases are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: