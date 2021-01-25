By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 620 new Coronavirus cases and 6 additional deaths over the past 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, 493 are confirmed from 2,799 PCR tests. There are 127 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 10 months to 97 years with a median age of 42 years.

The dates of positive tests range from September 23 to January 24. Four positive tests are more than a week old. One positive test is from September.

There have been 3,951 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,269.

There have been 67,429 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

