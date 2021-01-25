By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Family and friends formed a search party Monday morning looking for 25-year-old Thomas Hughes.
They searched the South Side for the Beechview man who hasn’t been seen since this weekend.
Hughes was last seen around 11 p.m on Saturday, Jan. 23, wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans, black boots and black Carhart jacket. Hughes is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 260 pounds. He also has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police say Hughes could be driving a silver 2012 Volkswagen Routan.
