By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With a late third-period goal pushing the Penguins to a win vs. the New York Rangers, Jake Guentzel made some history for himself.

The goal scored by Guentzel was the 100th of his NHL career.

Guentzel’s late goal propelled the Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Rangers, giving the team its first regulation win of the season.

With 100 goals scored in his first 249 games, Guentzel ranks in the Top 10 among players in Penguins history in terms of how fast the 100 goal mark was reached.