By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With a late third-period goal pushing the Penguins to a win vs. the New York Rangers, Jake Guentzel made some history for himself.
The goal scored by Guentzel was the 100th of his NHL career.
JAKE GUENTZ-GOAL! 🚨
Here's your Shot of the Night.
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 25, 2021
Guentzel’s late goal propelled the Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Rangers, giving the team its first regulation win of the season.
Jake Guentzel's late third-period goal marked his 100th in the NHL. He became the 10th-fastest player to record his first 100 goals with the @penguins. pic.twitter.com/Am7sjwl8IH
— Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) January 25, 2021
With 100 goals scored in his first 249 games, Guentzel ranks in the Top 10 among players in Penguins history in terms of how fast the 100 goal mark was reached.