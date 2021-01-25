WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA/AP) — The Justice Department says it is concerned that the Pennsylvania woman charged with stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the U.S. Capitol riot might destroy evidence.

At a hearing on Monday, lawyers for the Justice Department said they believe Riley Willimas changed her phone number and deleted Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, Telegram and Parler accounts. Her hearing was continued until Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES:

The 22-year-old Harrisburg resident is accused of theft, obstruction and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson released Williams last week into the custody of her mother, with travel restrictions, and instructed her to appear Monday in federal court in Washington to continue her case.

FBI officials said a caller claiming to be an ex of Williams said friends of hers showed him a video of her taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Pelosi’s office. The caller alleged that she intended to send the device to a friend in Russia who planned to sell it to that country’s foreign intelligence service, but that plan fell through and she either has the device or destroyed it. The FBI says the matter remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)