By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two weeks after saying he’s eyeing a run for the U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has raised $1 million.
Fetterman’s campaign says 33,000 contributions have totaled more than $1 million. Donations have come in from all 50 states and all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Earlier this month, Fetterman announced he’d raised $500,000 in just 72 hours.
Party primaries to pick nominees are more than 16 months away, but that’s not stopping people from announcing interest in running for office.
Fetterman will not be alone in the Democratic primary. Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan from Chester County and Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh are exploring bids too, Democratic strategist Mike Minus told KDKA political Jon Delano earlier .
Republican strategist Mike DeVanney told KDKA political editor Jon Delano earlier this month several Republicans are exploring the race including former Lieutenant Governor Jeff Bartos, ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and local Congressman Guy Guy Reschenthaler.