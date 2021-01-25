(CBS Local)- The NFL announced Sunday that music star Miley Cyrus will headline what the league has dubbed the “TikTok Tailgate” at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Florida on February 7.

.@mileycyrus will be at Super Bowl LV to perform at the first-ever #TikTokTailgate – the NFL’s pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who have been invited to attend #SBLV Join the tailgate FEB 7 at 2:30 PM ET on @tiktok_us & @CBS! pic.twitter.com/oMkQnnwBEM — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2021

The event is this year’s on-site pregame hospitality event that is exclusively for the 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers invited by the league to attend the big game. It is the first partnership between the league and TikTok, the short-form mobile video app.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST on February 7, fans can tune into @NFL on TikTok to see two hours of live pregrame content. The “TikTok Tailgate” will feature guests from the NFL, TikTok creators, musical performances, gameday cooking segments and more. The full event will be streamed via TikTok with portions of Cyrus’ performance being televised as part of the CBS Super Bowl LV pregame show.

Cyrus released her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, in November of 2020 and it’s tracks have been streamed over 960 million times cumulatively worldwide.



The NFL TikTok Tailgate will be conducted in accordance with health and safety protocols. The full performance can be found on @NFL on TikTok LIVE on Sunday February 7 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

