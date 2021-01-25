PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One Penn Hills Police officer has gone beyond the call of duty to help grant a late Christmas gift.
16-year-old Gavin Unruh from Mars loves police patches and he collects them.
Police patches were pretty much the only thing he asked for this past Christmas.
After hearing about Gavin on social media, a local police officer helped make his collection even bigger.
Penn Hills officer Steffan Shaw visited Gavin and dropped off one last Christmas gift from police departments up and down the East coast.
Thanks to Officer Shaw, Gavin now has more than 300 patches in his collection.
Officer Shaw is the brother of slain New Kensington Police officer Brian Shaw.