By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is opening five locations for people to drop off their Christmas trees for recycling this year.

As part of the program, Pittsburghers can drop off their live trees to be recycled from Dec. 26 to Jan. 26.

Last year Pittsburgh Public Works collected a total of 3,255 trees, which got turned into 36.8 tons of mulch to be given away.

Instead of 12 locations like last time, the city says it’s only offering five because of the pandemic.

You can go online for a list of this year’s locations. Make sure you remove all ornaments, netting, tinsel and tree stands before dropping it off.