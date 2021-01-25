PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Freezing drizzle is falling across the area.

Expect slick roads to be possible with temperatures in the mid-20’s.

On a personal note, I slid through an intersection this morning on the way into work. I do not remember the last time that has happened. Thankfully, I come in when no one is on the roads.

Expect more accidents than usual for the first part of the morning as folks start to head out to work.

Drizzle should come to an end by 8:00 a.m. with most of the day dry.

As we are heading into the back half of the afternoon, snow and freezing drizzle chances will return.

A winter storm warning goes into effect for the Laurels and places east of there at 2:00 p.m.

Places from Beaver and Butler County to the north are in a winter weather advisory starting at 6:00 p.m. tonight.

Ice is the main concern with around 1/4″ of ice expected for the Laurels.

Sleet and icy conditions will peak around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Warnings and advisories go through 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

A quick heads up, last week NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center came out with the temperature and precipitation outlooks for the month of February and they’re about what you would expect for a La Nina winter with the cold continuing to wane.

The outlook puts our chances for seeing a warmer than average month at anywhere from 30% to 40%.

Precipitation looks about normal according to their outlook.

