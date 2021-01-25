SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest forecast from meteorologist Ron Smiley!By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Freezing drizzle is falling across the area.

Expect slick roads to be possible with temperatures in the mid-20’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

On a personal note, I slid through an intersection this morning on the way into work. I do not remember the last time that has happened. Thankfully, I come in when no one is on the roads.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Expect more accidents than usual for the first part of the morning as folks start to head out to work.

Drizzle should come to an end by 8:00 a.m. with most of the day dry.

As we are heading into the back half of the afternoon, snow and freezing drizzle chances will return.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

A winter storm warning goes into effect for the Laurels and places east of there at 2:00 p.m.

Places from Beaver and Butler County to the north are in a winter weather advisory starting at 6:00 p.m. tonight.

Ice is the main concern with around 1/4″ of ice expected for the Laurels.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Sleet and icy conditions will peak around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Warnings and advisories go through 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

A quick heads up, last week NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center came out with the temperature and precipitation outlooks for the month of February and they’re about what you would expect for a La Nina winter with the cold continuing to wane.

The outlook puts our chances for seeing a warmer than average month at anywhere from 30% to 40%.

Precipitation looks about normal according to their outlook.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.