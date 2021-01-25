By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are continuing their investigation after the body of a missing man being found in Indiana County has been ruled a homicide.
The body of 27-year-old Dashawn Cornellius Green-Brewster from Philadelphia was found by a PennDOT worker on Thursday, January 21.
Police say that Green-Brewster’s death has been ruled a homicide.
Green-Brewster was reported missing by police in Johnstown on January 19.
Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact State Police’s Troop A Indiana Station at 724-357-1960.
A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.