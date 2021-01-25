By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are reportedly finalizing a deal with Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the contract between Canada and the Steelers is “considered imminent.”
Canada was hired before last season to be the Steelers’ quarterbacks coach.
The Steelers declined to renew the contract of previous offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner this offseason. Fichtner spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator for Pittsburgh.