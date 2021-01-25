PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Health care workers across the city want to step up and help vaccinate as the rollout continues, but it’s still not enough people.

Health systems are now reaching out to retirees asking them to come back to help.

“I graduated from nursing school in 1980 from Howard University and I’ve been a pediatric nurse ever since,” said Kwaj Overton.

Overton worked a large portion of her 40-year nursing career in Pittsburgh. From Children’s Hospital to West Penn, seven months ago she had hung up her scrubs.

“It was just time, it really was just time,” Overton said.

Now in retirement, Overton watches as COVID-19 cases climb and hospitalizations continue. She wants to help.

“It really troubles me how they talk every day about how many people die. I just said, ‘I can’t wrap my head around that many people dying every day.’ I said to my husband, ‘I know I could help give shots, I at least know how to do that,'” Overton said.

That is exactly what is needed. As more sleeves are rolled up, retired nurses, certified medical assistants and pharmacists are in high demand.

“We are asking anyone in the community who fits in those categories to be able to administer vaccines to let us know,” said AHN’s Chief Nurse Executive Claire Zangerle.

While current health care workers want to vaccinate, Zangerle said more patients are coming to the hospital for procedures and illnesses outside COVID-19.

“We want to make sure we have enough people at the bedside to take care of our patients,” Zangerle said.

After hearing the cry for help, Overton put in her application and is ready to provide the assistance.

“I’m excited to just help in some way with this crisis we are going through right now, and being a pediatric nurse, we weren’t really seeing kids with COVID before I left so I wasn’t really on the frontlines. So this is my way to give back and help,” Overton said.

If you are interested in helping, it is a paid position so that the health system can make sure licenses are up to date.

You can find information on how to apply online.