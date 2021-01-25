MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. (KDAK) — A reward is being offered for information on the shooting death of a man who police said was killed protecting his mom during an armed robbery.

The Allegheny County Police Department said a deadly armed robbery took the life of 24-year-old Damon Lincoln of Mount Oliver. Two masked men forced themselves inside a home on Anthony Street last month, police say.

The family is devastated, according to Lincoln’s uncle, who says his sister can’t live in the house where she saw her son get shot.

Greg Dearolf wants justice for his nephew and godson. The family is offering a $5,000 reward.

“They were celebrating her birthday and this is how it ended. It’s very tragic,” said Dearolf.

Lincoln was known for his infectious smile. He was a son and brother who was a graduate of Carrick High School. Dearolf said his sister and her son shared a special bond.

“Damon was her life,” he said. “He still lived with her. They were just very, very close. They did a lot of things together.”

On Dec. 23, shortly before midnight, Lincoln’s friend was over and his mom was upstairs when police say two masked men stormed into the home and started ransacking the place.

“When they entered into the home, they put the victim and his friend on the ground at gunpoint. The mother came down the stairs,” said Lt. Venerando Costa of the Allegheny County Police Department.

Costa said Lincoln was shot after trying to help his mom, who was being attacked by the robbers.

“For whatever reason, one of the actors started to physically assault her,” Costa said. “The son got up to defend his mother and that’s when he was shot.”

It’s been a little over a month now, and Lt. Costa says there are no solid leads or tips. But police are looking for a newer model silver Lincoln.

“It will be hard to do any identification on the case, plus it was late at night, not a lot of people were around to see what happened,” Costa said.

Dearolf hopes a $5,000 reward will help people come forward.

“We wish they would come forward because it was just a senseless act, a senseless act,” he said.

If you have any information, call the Allegheny County police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.