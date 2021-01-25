WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers met virtually on Sunday with leaders of the Biden administration to discuss some important elements in combating the Coronavirus pandemic — like vaccine distribution and a massive stimulus plan.

One of the agenda items discussed were details on a $1.9 trillion rescue plan.

Some senators suggested that President Biden needs to have more information on where the money is going.

According to CBS News, the call involved 16 Senators and three senior White House advisors.

The President’s proposed relief plan calls for $400 billion directed to slowing spread of COVID-19 and increasing vaccine capabilities.

More than $1 trillion is set to assist families needing direct financial support.

And about $440 billion is directed towards cash for small businesses and communities.

Participants in the meeting want to know more on how quickly the vaccine can be distributed.

They seemed to agree the distribution needs to improve, but what’s not known is when the data would be provided to lawmakers justifying some of the costs.

“Well, I think at this early stage, just having passed over $900 billion in relief, that before we were to pass a new program we need to understand where the money’s going, are these to individuals or entities that really need the help?” said Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT)

“Of course we need the funding to get that vaccine distribution out there. We’ve got to stop messing around and get our economy going again. That’s what Joe Biden’s proposal is about,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Now, some of the senators called the meeting productive.

Others feel its premature to to call for legislative action of this size.

What could slow down these talks — is the impeachment trial of former President Trump.

Locally, Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) has called for President Trump’s impeachment, and Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) has said that President Trump committed “impeachable offenses.”

It’s unclear at this time whether either of the Pennsylvania Senators will vote to convict President Trump.

The impeachment trial is expected to take to considerable time for the Senate.