By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County coroner Kenneth Bacha is running for reelection, seeking a sixth term.
The 59-year-old has been the county coroner for the last 19 years. He succeeded his father, Leo Bacha, who held the office for nearly 24 years.
He touts accomplishments like performing autopsies at the Forensic Center by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Associates, which saves taxpayers $100,000, and statistically monitoring COVID-19 deaths.
As coroner, his office has conducted nearly 40,000 death investigations and authorized over 2,800 autopsies.
This would be his sixth four-year term.