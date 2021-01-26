By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Munhall native and rising country music star Gabby Barrett has given birth to her first child.

Barrett and her husband, Cade Foehner, welcomed a baby girl into the world on Jan. 18. The “American Idol” alums posted the good news to social media, saying, “Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl.”

They have named their little one Baylah May Foehner.

The couple do not reveal Baylah’s face, but do show a closeup showing her swaddled in a red blanket with a large ornamental name tag.

Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl🥰

Baylah May Foehner

1.18.21 pic.twitter.com/5ZteHwhVj6 — Gabby Barrett (@GabbyBarrett_) January 26, 2021

Barrett and Foehner met while competing on the 16th season of “American Idol.” They married in Texas in October of 2019.

Barrett finished third on the reality show while Foehner finished in the top five.