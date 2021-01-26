CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
(CBS) — Two CBS local television executives were placed on administrative leave Monday, hours after the National Association of Black Journalists demanded they be fired over a Los Angeles Times investigation into allegations they “cultivated a hostile work environment.”

The Los Angeles Times story, published Sunday, includes images of a Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission complaint filed by a former employee who accuses one executive, CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn, of making “racist, sexist, homophobic and discriminatory comments.”

CBS said in a statement Monday night that Dunn and David Friend, Senior Vice President, News for the TV Stations, “have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of a third-party investigation into issues that include those raised in (the) recent Los Angeles Times report.”

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary,” the company said.

