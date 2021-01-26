By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following the deadly riots at the Capitol, Mayor Bill Peduto and the Pittsburgh City Council approved a resolution condemning the attack and all domestic terror.

The mayor’s office says the resolution calls on residents to reject extremism and disinformation and to uphold democratic values.

“The Mayor and the Council of City of Pittsburgh are hereby committed to countering hate, extremism, misinformation, and disinformation through engagement with community leaders, governmental transparency, and public information-sharing regarding efforts to fight extremism, and through the investigation and prosecution of those who commit criminal acts in a manner that is consistent with civil liberties protections,” the resolution reads in part.

The resolution urges Pittsburghers to adopt “anti-extremist values, condemning and rejecting misinformation, disinformation, hate, and extremism in all forms, and calling attention to these harms to keep us all safe.”

It was approved in conjunction with the Anti-Defamation League. City Council members Corey O’Connor and Erika Strassburger, who represent Squirrel Hill, were the main sponsors of the resolution along with Mayor Peduto.