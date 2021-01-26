CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after two people were injured during an altercation inside a gas station in East Liberty this morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. at the Sunoco on N. Highland Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

According to police, the clerk suffered head wounds from a “blunt instrument.” He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Nearby, police officers say they found another injured man along the sidewalk. He was suffering from stab wounds and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police detectives are investigating in incident.

