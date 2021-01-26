By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after two people were injured during an altercation inside a gas station in East Liberty this morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. at the Sunoco on N. Highland Avenue.

According to police, the clerk suffered head wounds from a “blunt instrument.” He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Nearby, police officers say they found another injured man along the sidewalk. He was suffering from stab wounds and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Zone 5 officers responded to 9-1-1 calls for an altercation inside the Sunoco on the 500 block of N. Highland Ave. around 8 a.m. Two males were injured and transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. More➡️https://t.co/YGIXo9SNsR pic.twitter.com/qmksxjB3I0 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 26, 2021

Pittsburgh Police detectives are investigating in incident.

