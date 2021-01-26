By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — State Police responded Tuesday morning to the scene of a school bus crash in Indiana County.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in Burrell Township involving a Blairsville-Saltsburg School District school bus.
The bus was driving along Chestnut Ridge Road when it slid off of the roadway and crashed into an embankment and a tree.
Police say that five students were on the bus at the time and only minor injuries were reported.
Officials from the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District showed up to assist police along with the Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department.
Police say that troopers in the area observed icy road conditions.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.