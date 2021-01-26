By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The founder and co-CEO of Netflix is giving RMU $3 million to fund 20 full scholarships.
The scholarships funded by Reed Hastings will include room, board and textbooks beginning with students entering the university in the fall of 2021.
They’re open to applicants from underrepresented groups and “others who demonstrate a commitment to empowering members of underrepresented groups, combating stereotypes, and enabling others to better understand persons of different races, ethnicities, or other traits.”
The scholarships are directed at students pursuing careers in technology or mathematics-related fields like actuarial science, computer and information systems and data analytics.
Students who are interested in applying and want to learn more can go online.