By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police are on the lookout for a man they say is accused of impersonating a police officer.

Police say that a woman was pulled over by a dark Ford F-150 truck along State Route 22 near the Imperial Exit on Thursday, January 21 around 9:30 p.m.

The truck showed flashing white and red lights from its roof.

After the woman pulled over and stopped her vehicle on the side of the road, a man approached the vehicle and asked if she knew why she was being pulled over.

After she asked him if he was a police officer, he reached through the window of the vehicle, attempting to grab her.

She was able to punch him in the face and leave the scene.

Police say the man is described as a white male in his 30’s and was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, and a black hat that had either a Penguins or Pirates logo on it.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact State Police at 412-299-1607.