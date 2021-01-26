PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In anticipation of freezing rain and slick road conditions, PennDOT is advising people to avoid any unnecessary driving during the winter storm.

Speed restrictions and commercial vehicle restrictions have been lifted on the PA Turnpike.

Speed restrictions and commercial vehicle restrictions have been lifted on the #PATurnpike. A winter weather watch is still in effect. Motorist are urged to watch for changing weather conditions. @PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficPIT @KDKAtraffic @WTAE https://t.co/dXgv9QkXIl — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) January 26, 2021

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for a good portion of the Pittsburgh area. At this moment though, Allegheny, Washington, Green and Monongalia counties do not have any warnings or advisories.

These “headlines” were issued by the National Weather Service because of expected freezing rain (icy glaze) tonight.

Communities in the warning area have the potential to see significant icing this evening, tonight and Tuesday. The communities in the advisory area could have some travel issues because of freezing rain.

Precipitation is lifting into the area from south to north. Allegheny County is expected to see some rain and snow before rain becomes the predominant form of precipitation.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

As of Monday evening, the counties with no warnings or advisories look to have temperature stay just​ above freezing. Should the temperature trend a degree or two cooler, look for additional advisories to be added. If you have the KDKA Weather App, that information will be sent instantly to your mobile device. You can download the app here.

The most significant freezing rain will occur in the ridges, and this looks to happen overnight into Tuesday.

When all is said and done, some areas in the higher terrain could see 1/4 inch of ice. This could lead to dangerous travel and power outages. Counties north of Pittsburgh likely will not see that much icing, but a thin glaze of ice could lead to potential travel issues.

The precipitation will start wrapping up later Tuesday. While Tuesday’s temperatures will be mild in Pittsburgh, at least for January, it will get much colder for the second half of the week and into the weekend.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.