PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, temperatures are where we thought they’d be this morning, hovering near 32 degrees.

This means we could see slick spots out there due to freezing rain and drizzle.

While winter weather is possible this morning, highs today should hit the mid-40s in Pittsburgh.

Highs in places south of I-70 could hit the 50’s!

There will be a wide spread of temperatures during the afternoon.

Snow chances will return for this evening for places mainly north of I-80.

It does not look like accumulations will be very large.

Looking ahead, cold weather returns Wednesday evening with lows falling to the teens.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 20’s with morning lows well into the teens.

We are already looking ahead to the start of next week where model data continues to show the potential for a major winter weather system impacting the area.

As of this morning, model data is hinting at several inches of snow falling.

We are still several days out though so things certainly can change.

