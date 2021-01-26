By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is behind bars on multiple counts of child sex assault charges, including incest and rape, and police believe there could be more victims.

Twenty-seven-year-old Devaughante J. Law Sr. from Rankin was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Police say he’s responsible for sexually assaulting numerous children, toddlers and infants. He also allegedly recorded the acts and distributed the images and videos to other people.

Allegheny County police say some children have yet to be identified and detectives have reason to believe there could be more victims.

They’re asking for help identifying any children known to have contact with Law in the past. Police say victims may require medical attention and other social services “due to the nature of these criminal acts.”

Detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office in identifying all appropriate charges. Right now he’s charged with multiple counts of incest, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of a minor, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.