By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LEETSDALE (KDKA) — Two people were taken to an area hospital following a shooting and a subsequent car crash along Route 65.

Allegheny County Police say a call reporting shots having been fired came in around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Just a few minutes later, a car was involved in a crash near Camp Horne Road in Emsworth.

First responders at the scene found a 19-year-old pregnant woman who had been shot and 20-year-old man who was injured in the crash.

Police say that the woman who was shot was last listed in stable condition and the man will be treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting and police are continuing their investigation.

