By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The teenager suspected of shooting a father and son outside their home in Rankin has turned himself in.
Police say 19-year-old Marquise Gibson opened fire outside the house in Hawkins Village earlier this month. But Gibson’s lawyer said police have the wrong guy. He said he can prove Gibson was not there.
“We have metadata, we have video, we have Snapchat, we have eyewitnesses that can confirm the whereabouts of my client during this incident,” said defense attorney Casey White.
White said one of the victims told police that he recognized the shooter as Gibson. The father was taken to the hospital in stable condition, while the 17-year-old was critically wounded.