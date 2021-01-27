By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at two separate sites today.
The first will be in Greentree in the 1400 block of Poplar Street.
The other will be at Primary Care Health Services Alma Illery Center along Hamilton Avenue in Homewood.
Both sites will run from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
The tests are free and no appointment is required.
While appointments are not required, you still can pre-register and find other testing sites at this link.