By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who was an Allegheny County police cadet and the former Taylor Allderdice football coach was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his home.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Branndon Pezzelle Sr. on Wednesday. He’s since been removed from the academy.
According to the AG’s office, a search warrant executed at Pezzelle’s home turned up more than 1,200 grams of cocaine, approximately $76,000 in cash and equipment for packaging and selling the drug.
The 36-year-old is now facing several drug charges.
“The defendant gained the trust of players and families in Pittsburgh and was seeking to become a police officer — all while behind the scenes selling poisons in our communities. Branndon Pezzelle has betrayed the people of Pittsburgh– an area he was vying to serve to protect,” said Attorney General Shapiro in a press release.
The AG’s office credits the Allegheny County Police Department for playing a “crucial role” in the ongoing investigation.