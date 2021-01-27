(CBS Boston) — Harvard University graduate and national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman stole the show at the presidential inauguration with a powerful and history-making poem. Now she’s set to perform at another high-profile event – the Super Bowl.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Gorman, 22, will recite an original poem praising three honorary Super Bowl captains – Tampa nurse manager Suzie Dorner, Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis and Pittsburgh veteran James Martin – who have been leaders in their communities during the pandemic.

The poem will air nationally on CBS and also be featured in Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium.

The @NFL has named three community leaders as honorary Super Bowl captains, and @TheAmandaGorman will be performing an original poem in their honor. First on @CBSThisMorning, @BojorquezCBS spoke with Suzie Dorner, Trimaine Davis & James Martin ahead of the big game. #SB55 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Y5E0mD1fFJ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2021

Gorman made history on Jan. 20 as the youngest known inaugural poet to speak at a presidential inauguration. The Los Angeles native graduated from Harvard in 2020 and in 2019 performed an Independence Day poem with the Boston Pops to mark the Fourth of July on the Esplanade.

You can watch the CBS Super Bowl pre-show Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS.