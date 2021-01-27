By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Shaler man who was accused of destroying a police car during riots in downtown Pittsburgh has been sentenced to six months in a halfway house.
Brian Bartels, who federal prosecutors have called a “self-identified left-wing anarchist,” pleaded guilty in September to obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder in connection with the peaceful protests that turned to riots over George Floyd’s death. Bartels was sentenced on Wednesday.
On May 30, Bartels allegedly spray painted the letter “A” on a Pittsburgh Police cruiser before jumping on the hood of the car, spraying more paint on it and stomping the windshield.
That’s when federal prosecutors say several people began to join him. Bartels allegedly jumped off the hood then tried to break the passenger side window of the vehicle.
The judge ordered him to spend one day in the custody of the U.S. marhsals before being moved to a residential re-entry program followed by three years of supervised release.