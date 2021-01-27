(CBS News) — Two CBS local television executives were placed on administrative leave Monday, hours after the National Association of Black Journalists demanded they be fired over a Los Angeles Times investigation into allegations they “cultivated a hostile work environment.”
The Los Angeles Times story, published Sunday, includes images of a Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission complaint filed by a former employee who accuses one executive, CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn, of making “racist, sexist, homophobic and discriminatory comments.”
Two longtime CBS executives are on administrative leave while the company looks into alleged racist and sexist behavior, first reported by the @LATimes.@Jerickaduncan has the latest. pic.twitter.com/riAoPJroT5
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 26, 2021
CBS said in a statement Monday night that Dunn and David Friend, Senior Vice President, News for the TV Stations, “have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of a third-party investigation into issues that include those raised in (the) recent Los Angeles Times report.”
“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary,” the company said.
Click here to read more from CBS News.