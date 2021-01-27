By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Glen Mawr Street in Sheraden.

The fire started just before 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

KDKA has learned that the occupants of the home were able to get out safely.

Three adults and six kids were able to escape the blaze.

One man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and it is believed that pets may be missing as a result of the fire.

The home sustained heavy damage and one of the next-door homes also did sustain minor damage.

The cause is currently under investigation.

