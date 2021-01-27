PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say General Manager Jim Rutherford has resigned over personal reasons.

The organization says Assistant General Manager Patrik Allvin will serve as interim general manager.

In a statement posted to the Penguins website, Rutherford says, “It has been a great honor to serve as general manager of the Penguins, and to hang two more Stanley Cup banners at PPG Paints Arena. I have so many people to thank, beginning with the owners, Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, and team president David Morehouse. There always has been so much support from everyone involved with the Penguins, both on the hockey and business staffs, and, of course, from a special group of players led by Sidney Crosby. The fans here have been tremendous to me and my family. I know it’s a little unusual to have this happen during a season, but just felt this was the right time to step away.”

Rutherford, 71, has been with the Penguins since the 2014-15 season. Under his supervision, the Penguins won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.

He was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.

Allvin, 46, is in his 15th season with the Penguins hockey operations staff. He was named assistant general manager back in November.

The Penguins say Allvin will be able to consult with Mario Lemieux for input and advice while serving as interim GM.

Allvin said in a statement, “I’m excited for this new opportunity with the Penguins, but I would not be in this position were it not for Jim’s faith in me over these past seven years. I want to thank him and wish him the best. Moving forward, I want everyone to know – from our ownership to our fans – that I’m committed to doing the best job possible for the Penguins, building on our strong start to the season.”

The organization says their search for a new full-time general manager begins immediately.