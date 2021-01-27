By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 16-year-old boy.
Police say Ceonte Young was last seen in the Garfield area around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
SVU detectives seek the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Ceonte Young is 16, 5’3”, 120lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Last seen 1/23/21 around 6:30a.m. In the Garfield area. Call detectives at 412-323-7141 if you know of his whereabouts https://t.co/eNDpyqfZZ3 pic.twitter.com/PRWvGbVzeB
According to police, he frequents the Garfield, Stanton Heights, Hill District and Wilkinsburg areas.
He’s described as 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.