CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He hasn't been seen since the weekend.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 16-year-old boy.

Police say Ceonte Young was last seen in the Garfield area around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

According to police, he frequents the Garfield, Stanton Heights, Hill District and Wilkinsburg areas.

He’s described as 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

(Photo provided by Pittsburgh Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.