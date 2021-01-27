By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,874 new cases of Coronavirus and 222 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 818,369 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 3,790 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 760 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15-21 stood at 10.5%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 21,105 deaths.

There are 3,590,184 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 62,220 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 11,788 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 74,008. Out of total deaths, 10,287 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 22,532 of the total cases are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

